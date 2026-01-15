PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. expects interest in large-scale data center investments to accelerate following his discussions with executives of United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based DAMAC Digital, which is looking to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing digital infrastructure market.

DAMAC Digital is studying plans to build what could become the Philippines’ largest data center in Laguna, a project officials said would anchor broader investments in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Office on Wednesday.

Mr. Marcos told executives that the sector would be given priority support, highlighting the administration’s push to attract capital into higher-value, technology-driven industries.

“We are very excited about DAMAC Digital’s planned investment in the Philippines, including what is set to be the largest data center in the country, with up to 250 megawatts (MW) of capacity,” he said in a Facebook post.

“This positions the Philippines as an emerging data center hub in the region. We continue to welcome investments that strengthen our digital economy, create high-quality jobs, and prepare our country for the demands of the future,” he added.

The government expects demand for data centers to rise sharply as digital payments, e-commerce, and AI adoption expand across the region.

DAMAC Digital, the digital infrastructure arm of Dubai-based DAMAC Group, has committed more than $3 billion to Southeast Asia and aims for 250 MW of operational capacity in the region by 2026.

A Philippine project would add to its global portfolio spanning the US, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

The discussions took place during Mr. Marcos’ visit to Abu Dhabi, where the Philippines signed its first Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in the region with the UAE.

Officials said the trade deal, alongside potential investments such as DAMAC’s, is expected to attract foreign capital to strategic sectors and support growth as the economy pivots toward digital industries.

DAMAC Digital, originally launched as EDGNEX Data Centres in 2021 and rebranded in June 2025, develops, constructs, and manages data centers for hyperscale wholesale, retail colocation, cloud services, and AI-driven workloads, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and international connectivity. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana