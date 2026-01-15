ARTHALAND CORP. said on Wednesday that it disbursed a total of P2.78 billion from the second tranche of its ASEAN green bond issuance to three of its projects in 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company allocated P1.59 billion for Project Rock, P930.3 million for Project Vanilla, P50 million for Project Teal, and P225 million for Arthaland Century Pacific Tower (ACPT) loans and others, leaving a balance of P150 million for future disbursement.

Net proceeds from the share offer, after deducting related expenses, amounted to P2.95 billion, which will fund eligible green projects and repay outstanding loans, the developer said.

Approved by its board in October 2022, the second bond batch consists of a P2.4-billion base offer with up to P600-million oversubscription.

This is part of Arthaland’s P6-billion ASEAN Green Bond program, the first green bond framework issued by a real estate company.

The first tranche, issued in January 2020, had a P2-billion base offer with a P1-billion oversubscription option that was fully exercised.

Arthaland’s projects include Arya Residences, Arthaland Century Pacific Tower, Cebu Exchange, Savya Financial Center, Sevina Park, and Lucima.

Arthaland shares last traded at P0.415 apiece on Jan. 12. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno