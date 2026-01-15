PLDT INC., through its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc., has successfully tested a direct-to-device satellite service in Catanduanes to expand mobile connectivity in underserved areas, with a commercial rollout planned for next year.

“Our investments in technologies that strengthen and expand our network all reflect our core mission to connect last-mile communities, empower them to participate in the digital economy,” PLDT Chief Operating Officer Menardo G. Jimenez said in a media release on Wednesday.

Smart, together with its technology partner Lynk Global, Inc., conducted a series of tests to assess satellite technology in the country. The recent development, carried out by Smart’s Network Strategy and Architecture team with Lynk Global’s technical team, involved transmitting text messages via Lynk satellite between a phone in Catanduanes and a phone in Metro Manila.

The teams were also able to access Smart’s website, demonstrating Lynk Global’s satellite light data capabilities.

Smart said the tests confirmed successful data downloads via direct-to-device satellite technology in Catanduanes.

“With 97% of the population already covered by our cellular network, it is important that we evaluate our satellite partners on the basis of not just their technology but also cost effectiveness. Our partnership with Lynk Global delivers both,” Mr. Jimenez said.

The company noted that its collaboration with Lynk allows mobile communications in areas without cellular signal by connecting ordinary mobile phones directly to satellites.

Smart will begin by integrating its core systems with Lynk’s satellite-to-mobile network before conducting live field tests using its existing spectrum.

Smart is targeting expanded tests across more areas and pilot diverse use cases, including maritime routes, Smart First Vice-President Lloyd R. Manaloto said.

“Smart and Lynk will continue to conduct these tests as Lynk’s technology matures, more Lynk satellites are deployed, and service availability significantly improves,” said Smart Head of Network Strategy and Transformation Radames Vittorio B. Zalameda.

PLDT shares closed at P1,360, up 3.03% or P40, on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose