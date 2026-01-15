NLEX CORP., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said the Section 1A of the NLEX-C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 project is now 50% complete.

“Reaching the halfway mark of this major infrastructure project reaffirms our commitment to delivering this segment at the earliest possible time… This project will significantly improve connectivity and help relieve congestion on local roads,” NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said in a media release on Wednesday.

The two-kilometer section is advancing substantially, NLEX said, with construction works on the elevated expressway structures ongoing.

Once completed, Section 1A will link the Mindanao Toll Plaza to Quirino Highway through an all-weather elevated expressway passing over Mindanao Avenue and the Tullahan River.

The elevated expressway will operate 24/7 for all vehicle classes, NLEX said, adding that around 11,000 vehicles daily are expected to benefit, easing congestion along Quirino Highway and Mindanao Avenue.

The entire NLEX-C5 Northlink project spans 11.3 kilometers and serves as a vital corridor connecting the northern and southern parts of Luzon via Metro Manila’s eastern side.

Last year, NLEX partnered with China Road and Bridge Corp. (CRBC) for the construction of Section 1A, which has an overall cost of P2.2 billion.

NLEX is also the builder-concessionaire and operator of major expressways, including the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and NLEX Connector.

MPTC is the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Ashley Erika O. Jose