THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation (DoTr) has tapped Palafox Associates to provide consulting services for the Metro Laoag and Metro La Union Public Transport project.

In a notice of award dated Dec. 29, 2025, the department said Palafox was selected for the P93.57‑million contract after being rated the sole responsive bidder.

The project is currently at the pre-investment study stage and aims to develop a modern public transport system for the Ilocos region. The study is scheduled for completion within 12 months from receipt of the Notice to Proceed (NTP), the DoTr said.

Under the contract, Palafox will create a comprehensive transportation masterplan and model, conduct geospatial mapping and condition assessments of existing services and infrastructure, and perform infrastructure demand analysis and capacity planning.

The project will support an industry-wide assessment of the region’s transportation system, paving the way for improved public transit and traffic management.

The DoTr has said it targets the completion of a multimodal transportation hub in Ilocos Norte by 2027, as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion in the province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose