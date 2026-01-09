SOUTH CLEANERGY, INC. is seeking to build a P512-million transmission facility to link its major solar farm and battery energy storage system in Cadiz, Negros Occidental, to the Visayas grid.

In a filing with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the Aboitiz Renewables, Inc. unit said it aims to develop, own, operate and maintain a dedicated point-to-point facility.

The company said the final cost might vary depending on engineering, procurement and construction agreements.

The transmission project will support the P13.85-billion Luna Solar Power Project (SPP), which comprises a 239.56-megawatt direct current (MWdc) solar power plant paired with a 65-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system.

Construction is expected to start this quarter, with commercial operations targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

South Cleanergy plans to connect the project to the 230-kilovolt Cadiz Substation operated by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines. The company said this substation is the closest interconnection point, about 4.98 kilometers from the site, making it the most efficient option.

“[South Cleanergy] needs to immediately test, commission and dispatch the Luna SPP upon its completion to avoid unnecessary delays that can lead to opportunity costs and contribute to the rising demand growth,” the company said.

Aboitiz Renewables, the holding company of Aboitiz Power Corp.’s renewable energy assets, has an attributable net sellable capacity of 1,418 MW from 34 renewable facilities. The group aims to reach a total renewable energy capacity of 4,600 MW by 2030, supporting the country’s transition to cleaner energy. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera