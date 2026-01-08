FIFTEEN POWER generation companies have signaled interest in supplying Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) with renewable energy, underscoring strong competition for the country’s biggest power distributor as it seeks long-term clean power.

Meralco said the firms submitted expressions of interest to participate in the bidding for a 200-megawatt (MW) renewable energy baseload supply, with combined capacity offers reaching 725 MW.

The procurement will be conducted through a competitive selection process aimed at securing power at the lowest cost while meeting regulatory requirements.

Lawrence S. Fernandez, chairman of Meralco’s bids and awards committee for power supply agreements, said the level of interest reflects confidence in the company’s procurement framework.

“We look forward to receiving competitive and compliant bids that will support our efforts to deliver reliable, sustainable and least-cost electricity to our customers,” he said.

The competitive selection process was launched last month after the Department of Energy (DoE) issued a certificate of conformity, allowing the bidding process to proceed. Distribution utilities must conduct a competitive selection process to ensure transparency and cost-efficiency when entering power supply agreements.

Meralco said interested firms have been invited to attend a pre-bid conference scheduled for Jan. 15, with bid submissions due on Feb. 16.

Based on the power supply procurement plan approved by the DoE, the resulting power supply agreement is proposed to take effect on Jan. 26, subject to approval by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The four-year contract is expected to help Meralco meet its obligations under the Renewable Portfolio Standards, which require distribution utilities to obtain a portion of their electricity from eligible renewable energy sources.

Mr. Fernandez said Meralco remains committed to maintaining transparency, fairness and full regulatory compliance throughout the bidding process.

