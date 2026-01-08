2GO GROUP, INC. is counting on freight, express delivery and e-commerce logistics to drive growth this year, as rising online activity lifts demand for faster and more reliable transport services across the Philippines.

The logistics and sea travel company said its outlook for next year is tied to expanding capabilities in express delivery, last-mile services and integrated logistics, as e-commerce continues to reshape supply chains.

“Our outlook for 2026 is anchored on building smarter and more responsive logistics solutions that support economic activity where it matters most,” 2GO President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said in a statement on Wednesday.

2GO expects the logistics sector to benefit from sustained growth in online commerce, which it said likely expanded by double digits in 2025. The company said this trend is increasing demand for freight movement, warehousing and delivery services nationwide.

“As the Philippine economy grows, logistics becomes even more essential,” Mr. DyBuncio said. “Our role is to ensure goods, services and people move reliably and efficiently across the country.”

The Philippines’ digital economy is expected to have reached $36 billion in gross merchandise value last year, driven by the rapid adoption of e-commerce, transport and delivery services, digital finance and artificial intelligence, according to a joint report by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company.

2GO said it plans to tap this growth by strengthening its express and e-commerce logistics network, with a focus on faster deliveries and wider coverage.

The company added that its last-mile delivery services remain a key growth area, supporting manufacturers, agribusinesses and exporters that rely on efficient distribution.

“Growth today requires flexibility and integration,” Mr. DyBuncio said, adding that the company aims to simplify logistics for customers through scalable solutions suited to small businesses, large enterprises and online sellers.

2GO is an end-to-end transportation, logistics and distribution provider under SM Investments Corp., the Sy family’s holding company. — Ashley Erika O. Jose