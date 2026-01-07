GLOBE TELECOM, INC. said stronger investment in secure infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) is needed to protect the public online as digital scams and cyberthreats become more sophisticated.

“Globe is laying the groundwork for a secure, AI-powered future by building enterprise-grade infrastructure that includes agent-based architectures and shared landing zones,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ayala-led telecommunication firm said a stronger AI foundation is critical as cyber-risks rise alongside the wider adoption of AI technologies.

Local companies face a higher risk of AI-driven scams this year and need to strengthen intelligence-led cybersecurity measures and employee awareness to limit exposure, according to cybersecurity firm Trend Micro.

“Resilience today means more than uptime. It’s about systems that stay ethical, secure, and explainable as they scale,” said Derick Ohmar Adil, Globe head of AI and privacy governance.

Globe said scam tactics are evolving, with threat actors using tools such as fake cell towers and cross-border coordination to bypass traditional safeguards.

In response, the company said it has blocked all person-to-person SMS messages containing links — making it the only mobile operator in the country to do so — and removed links from its own text broadcasts. It also uses machine learning models to flag suspicious activity.

Globe added that public-private partnerships should be treated as essential infrastructure to expand rural connectivity while supporting broader AI readiness.

Globe shares rose 1.9% or P30 each to close at P1,611 on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Ashley Erika O. Jose