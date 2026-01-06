BORACAY ISLAND Water Co., Inc. (Boracay Water), a noneast zone unit of Manila Water Co., Inc., has expanded its sewer network on Boracay Island, raising wastewater treatment capacity in the country’s top beach destination.

In a statement on Monday, Boracay Water said it has laid additional sewer lines in the village of Balabag and parts of Yapak through the Yapak Bypass Project to address rising wastewater management requirements in the area.

The expansion allowed the utility to accommodate wastewater flows from both Yapak and Balabag, increasing the number of connected accounts to 178 as of October last year from 30 at the end of 2024.

Boracay Water also reported that 230 households have linked up to the sewer system under its free sewer connection program, part of efforts to encourage compliance with environmental regulations.

These initiatives lifted sewer coverage on the island to 67% from 61%, resulting in a higher volume of wastewater being collected and treated at the company’s sewer treatment facilities.

“By expanding our sewer network, we not only help maintain the pristine condition of Boracay for tourism but also give customers assurance that their wastewater is properly treated,” Boracay Water Acting General Manager Joanna Paz I. Intas said in the statement.

“This means cleaner surroundings, improved public health and a safer environment for residents and visitors alike,” she added.

Under the Philippine Clean Water Act and the Sanitation Code of the Philippines, properties within 100 meters of an available sewer line must connect to the system.

Boracay Water operates under Manila Water Philippine Ventures, the noneast zone unit of Manila Water, and serves as a concessionaire of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

The company took over operations in 2010 and has led efforts to rehabilitate and upgrade the island’s water supply and wastewater infrastructure after years of environmental strain from rapid tourism growth. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera