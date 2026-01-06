FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) was named the most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025, posting an on-time arrival rate of 83.12%, according to global aviation analytics firm Cirium.

“This achievement reflects the discipline, professionalism and teamwork of our entire organization, particularly our frontline teams who operate our flights safely and reliably every day,” PAL Holdings, Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer Lucio C. Tan III said in a statement on Monday.

On-time performance measures the share of flights arriving at the gate within 15 minutes of their scheduled time. PAL said punctuality remains a core commitment to passengers, supported by close coordination across flight operations, engineering, airport services and ground handling.

“The recognition comes as Asia-Pacific carriers continue to navigate capacity pressures and complex operational challenges. Philippine Airlines remains focused on sustaining strong operational performance and further strengthening reliability,” the company said.

Cirium’s November 2025 monthly report also ranked PAL first among Asia-Pacific airlines after it logged an 84.67% on-time arrival rate for the month. The airline completed 96.31% of its 9,739 scheduled flights during the period.

PAL Holdings reported a 33.58% increase in attributable net income to P9.03 billion for the first nine months of 2025, supported by higher passenger revenues. At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company closed unchanged at P3.80 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose