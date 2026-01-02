NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said it handled 52.02 million passengers in 2025, with holiday travel driving overall growth at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“Managing higher passenger volumes requires both infrastructure and close coordination,” it said in a statement on Thursday. “The focus has been on improving flow, reducing bottlenecks and ensuring the airport can handle peak demand more effectively.”

December alone saw 4.86 million passengers, with 2.37 million international travelers and 2.5 million domestic passengers. Despite the surge, airport operations remained stable, the company said.

It did not provide comparative year-ago figures.

NNIC credited operational improvements introduced last year for the smooth handling of passengers. These include new biometric immigration gates, upgraded passenger processing systems and enhanced terminal facilities.

Data from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) showed NAIA’s passenger volume for January to September 2025 rose 3.96% to 38.86 million from a year earlier. Domestic traffic grew 3.29% to 20.75 million, while international passengers increased 4.74% to 18.11 million. Over the same period, MIAA recorded 218,086 flights, down 0.6% from 2024. — Ashley Erika O. Jose