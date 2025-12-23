FRENCH CARRIER Air France will halt its direct flights between Paris and Manila from May to October next year, according to international airline route tracker AeroRoutes.

In an update on Dec. 19, AeroRoutes said Air France will not operate the Paris Charles de Gaulle-Manila route between May 4 and Oct. 12, 2026, which falls within the Northern Hemisphere summer season.

The route is being converted to a “seasonal service,” it added.

The suspension comes more than a year after Air France relaunched direct flights between Paris and Manila. The resumption marked the return of the route after 20 years.

Following the relaunch, the airline extended the Manila service beyond the initial winter season into the summer this year.

The route operates three times a week via Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Flights depart Manila every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 9:50 p.m., arriving in Paris at 5:50 a.m. the next day. Departures from Paris are scheduled at 11:20 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, with arrival in Manila at 7:30 p.m. the following day.

Air France has yet to release an official statement on the flight suspension. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera