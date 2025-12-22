LISTED developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is targeting families seeking leisure activities with its new horseback riding facility within Arillo Estate in Batangas.

The facility, which opened on Dec. 19, offers scenic rides and well-trained horses for families and travelers alike, ALI said in a statement over the weekend.

It is located within Arillo Estate, a 62-hectare eco-tourism hub that blends sustainable and luxury-inspired living.

Beginners or casual riders can enjoy guided leisure rides assisted by trained staff, while more experienced riders can bring their own horses and explore the property’s trails, the statement said.

“Our goal is to make horseback riding accessible, safe, and enjoyable for everyone, whether they are riding for the first time or returning to a familiar passion,” El Kabayo Nasugbu Owner Gabby La O said.

Pricing for the horseback riding experience starts at P1,000 for a 15-minute guided ride.

The facility is open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Located in Barangay Caylaway in Nasugbu, Arillo boasts proximity to the town’s beaches.

“Long before it became a destination for leisure escapes, the Nasugbu highlands were a place where generations of families would spend time outdoors and enjoy the open landscape. El Kabayo aims to carry this tradition forward,” ALI said.

The estate is accessible via major roads, including the South Luzon Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, Manila-Cavite Expressway, and the Nasugbu-Tagaytay Highway.

ALI earlier posted a 0.9% annual rise in its nine-month attributable net income to P21.4 billion. At the local bourse, ALI shares last closed at P22 apiece on Dec. 18. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz