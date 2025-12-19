PROPERTY DEVELOPER AppleOne Group is entering Cebu’s growing meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) market with the opening of the province’s first Marriott city hotel.

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan is scheduled to open on Dec. 19, the company said in a statement.

The 196-room hotel features 89 standard twin rooms, 94 standard queen rooms, and 13 deluxe queen rooms. It also offers two flexible meeting spaces measuring 256.22 square meters, a fitness center, and an all-day dining restaurant.

Located just five minutes from Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the property provides convenient access to the province’s popular beaches.

“Designed for both business and leisure, the property serves as an ideal base for exploring Cebu’s sights, culture, and coasts,” AppleOne said.

Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan is AppleOne’s second Marriott-branded property, following the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

“The hotel’s opening also comes at a time when Cebu continues to rebuild and move forward, making Fairfield’s debut a fitting reflection of the island’s quiet resilience and steady progress,” the company said.

AppleOne noted that the Fairfield brand provides a distinct “bleisure” (business + leisure) experience.

“Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan represents more than just a new hotel. It’s an invitation to experience Cebu with greater ease and authenticity,” said Dottie V. Würgler, multi-property general manager of Sheraton Cebu Mactan and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.

The hotel is located within Mahi Center, AppleOne’s mixed-use development in Mactan City, which includes a five-floor office tower and a three-floor mall.

“Its strategic location within Mahi Center places guests in a growing hub where business, dining, and lifestyle converge, offering a stay that feels both connected and uncomplicated,” the company said.

AppleOne opened the mall within Mahi Center on Dec. 18. The mall is expected to become a retail hub for locals and visitors, featuring tenants in food and beverage, retail and personal care, and technology. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz