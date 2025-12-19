YUCHENGCO-LED Rizal Green Energy Corp. said the initial capacity from its solar farm in San Pablo, Isabela has started injecting electricity to the Luzon grid after securing approval from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

In a statement on Thursday, the company said that NGCP issued the provisional certificate of approval to connect the solar project’s Phase 2 with a capacity of 33.831 megawatt-direct current (MWdc).

The plant completed its energization as a load facility in November.

The company is expecting to energize remaining 6.006 MWdc “in the coming weeks,” along with its 25-MWdc Bugallon solar facility in Pangasinan.

Rizal Green is a joint venture between Japan’s Taisei Corp. and PetroGreen Energy Corp., which is part of the Yuchengco Group of Companies.

“Once energized, [PetroGreen] would have 263 MW of utility-scale operational renewable energy facilities,” said PetroGreen Vice-President Maria Victoria Olivar said.

The Limbauan solar plant is the this facility of PetroGreen to add power supply to the grid after the 27MWdc Dagohoy solar farm in Bohol and the 19.6MWdc San Jose solar farm in Nueva Ecija.

PetroGreen is the renewable energy arm of PetroEnergy, which is aiming to increase its generation capacity to 500 MW by 2029 from its current 145 MW. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera