PHINMA EDUCATION Holdings, Inc. said it aims to enroll 12,000 additional students at its Quezon City and Cebu educational institutions with the inauguration of new buildings.

The company inaugurated the 10-storey Ramon V. del Rosario (RVR) Building at Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA in Cebu on Dec. 12, and the Aurora Building at PHINMA St. Jude College Quezon City (SJC QC) on Dec. 15, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The RVR Building, named after PHINMA group founder Ramon V. del Rosario, Sr., also marks the 10th anniversary of SWU PHINMA under PHINMA’s management.

The university said the new facility will support efforts in community engagement, social programs, and research addressing local challenges in Cebu City.

“Our goal is to build SWU PHINMA into an accessible, world-class university, providing education to students from lower-middle and lower-income families who need it the most,” PHINMA Education President and Chief Executive Officer Chito B. Salazar said.

The Aurora Building at SJC QC can accommodate up to 5,000 students.

“By opening this campus, we are doing more than expanding access to education,” PHINMA Education Philippines Country Head Happy A. Tan said. “Here, students can pursue a college education, become licensed professionals, find meaningful work, and honor the sacrifices of their families.”

The new building will host classes in nursing, medical laboratory science, early childhood education, special needs education, engineering, and architecture programs.

PHINMA Education said the development aligns with Quezon City’s education agenda, which focuses on improving access to learning opportunities and supporting the growing student population.

PHINMA Education serves 178,000 students across its network of private schools in the Philippines and Indonesia.

Its parent company, PHINMA Corp., reported a net loss of P216.45 million as of end-September, mainly due to weaker performance in its property, construction materials, and hospitality businesses.

On Tuesday, PHINMA Corp. shares closed at P16.40 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz