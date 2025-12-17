JOLLIBEE FOODS Corp. (JFC) said its sales continue to show momentum, driven by international markets and consistent domestic operations.

“The underlying fundamentals of the Jollibee Group remain strong. Based on preliminary internal indicators, we are seeing continued sales momentum in fourth-quarter 2025, consistent with our previously communicated full-year systemwide and same-store sales growth guidance,” JFC Chief Financial and Risk Officer Richard Shin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company reported positive operating updates, with preliminary fourth-quarter sales showing growth aligned with prior forecasts. JFC added that it expects this momentum to carry beyond 2025 as it executes its growth strategy across key markets.

For the third quarter, JFC posted attributable net income of P3.03 billion, up 8.03% from a year earlier, supported by same-store sales growth (SSSG) in most major markets. Overall SSSG was 3.1%, including 1.2% in the Philippines despite adverse weather, and 6.2% from international operations.

Revenues for the period rose 13.1% to P77.38 billion, while operating income increased 7.3% to P5.2 billion.

The company also reported steady network expansion, with store openings in line with prior plans. “This reflects sustained confidence in consumer demand, disciplined site selection, and the Group’s continued shift toward a more asset-light growth model,” JFC said.

Jollibee Group operates over 10,000 stores and cafés in 33 countries, managing 19 brands. Its portfolio includes nine wholly-owned brands — Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger, and Tim Ho Wan; five franchised brands in the Philippines — Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Common Man Coffee Roasters, and Tiong Bahru Bakery; and stakes in other ventures such as 80% of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 70% of Compose Coffee, 60% of SuperFoods Group (Highlands Coffee), 51% of Milksha, and interests in Tortazo LLC (US) and Botrista.

Jollibee has also been expanding internationally. In October, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf opened its first store in the Maldives, while Mang Inasal launched its first South Luzon drive-thru store in Santo Tomas, Batangas, the chain’s fourth drive-thru location nationwide. Mang Inasal currently operates 597 stores across the Philippines.

At the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, JFC shares fell 0.9% or P1.70, closing at P187.30 each. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno