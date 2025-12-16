GLOBE TELECOM, INC. and its electronic wallet platform GCash have completed the initial tests for the implementation of the silent authentication system.

“Security and accessibility must go hand in hand. This milestone is about building trust for the financially included… By working with GCash, we’re showing how network level innovation can directly improve safety and convenience for millions of Filipinos who rely on digital platforms every day,” Globe Vice-President Stella Christine “KD” D. Dizon said in a media release.

A silent authentication system allows the verification of users through a secured network. This technology replaces the need for one-time passwords (OTPs).

“The successful testing reinforces the integrity and capability of Globe’s network to automatically verify the user’s identity,” Globe said.

Earlier this month, Globe and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) announced that they are developing a proof of concept for silent network authentication to combat fraud.

This technology verifies a user’s identity by checking if the mobile number provided matches the SIM card active in the current data session, Globe said, describing it as a powerful layer of defense against phishing and other SIM-based fraud.

“For GCash users who rely on the app as their primary way to pay, send money, or manage finances, this means stronger protection and a smoother, worry-free experience every time they log in or make a transaction,” Globe said.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in Globe closed P1, or 0.06% higher, at P1,574 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose