THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an advisory cautioning the public against certain entities allegedly engaged in fraudulent and unauthorized activities related to the offering of Hajj pilgrimage packages.

According to the advisory, these entities promote packages promising airfare, accommodation, transportation, Hajj visas, and khemah (tent accommodations) through physical offices, websites, and social media, and collect funds from prospective pilgrims.

“The public is strongly reminded that under Republic Act No. 9997, otherwise known as the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Act of 2009, only the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), through its Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment, is empowered to administer all programs, projects, and activities related to the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the SEC said.

It added that the NCMF is responsible for formulating guidelines to ensure the timely processing of pilgrims’ travel documents and the equitable and reasonable collection of authorized fees.

Pilgrims are also entitled to choose their travel agencies and airlines or other means of transportation to and from the pilgrimage site.

The SEC emphasized that travel agencies are not authorized to organize, run, or sell Hajj packages. Their role is limited to selling plane tickets from the Philippines to Saudi Arabia.

The commission also noted that proposals for Hajj privatization are still pending in Congress. Private agencies cannot process, manage, or administer Hajj packages until such proposals become law.

“The public is strongly encouraged to report and file complaints regarding the unauthorized offering of Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) packages by private entities with law enforcement authorities such as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or the Philippine National Police for possible criminal action,” the SEC said.

The SEC did not provide the names of the entities. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno