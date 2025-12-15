FIRST GEN CORP. has partnered with Divine Mercy Wellness and Medical Center in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan to supply the hospital with renewable energy from its Tongonan Geothermal Power Plant in Leyte.

The agreement covers the electricity needs of the 100-bed facility, supporting its shift to cleaner power, First Gen said in a statement over the weekend.

“Geothermal power provides a clean, reliable and consistent energy source — qualities that are vital for hospitals,” said Carlo Vega, First Gen’s chief customer engagement officer.

Divine Mercy, part of the Mount Grace Hospital network under the UNILAB Group, employs more than 200 medical specialists providing 24/7 radiology, pathology, laboratory and other services.

“Our partnership with First Gen reinforces our commitment to environmental stewardship while ensuring the provision of high-quality healthcare,” said Divine Mercy President Godofredo Cruz.

The deal was facilitated through the government’s green energy option program, which lets qualified consumers with at least 100 kilowatts in average peak demand select their preferred electricity supplier.

First Gen has partnered with Capitol University Medical Center in Mindanao, supplying its 200-bed hospital, including specialty care units like the Kidney Institute.

The company operates over 1,700 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity across 22 geothermal, wind, solar and hydropower facilities, part of its total installed capacity of 3,696 MW across various energy sources. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera