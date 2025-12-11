ALTERNERGY HOLDINGS Corp. has received clearance from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) on its system impact studies (SIS), confirming that the grid can accommodate up to 500 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) projects.

The clearance allows the company to proceed with development planning and advance toward its 1-gigawatt (GW) capacity target by 2030.

In a statement on Thursday, Alternergy President Gerry P. Magbanua said: “The NGCP clearance of the SIS is a significant step to move our projects forward. It confirms the grid’s capability and readiness to integrate our projects into the system.”

The SIS assesses the adequacy and capability of the transmission system to accommodate new connections. While not a final operational approval, it is a crucial post-auction requirement under the fourth round of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEA-4).

Alternergy won five renewable energy projects under GEA-4, including Liberty solar floating projects in Tarlac, Kalandagan solar power project with battery energy storage system in Samar, Tayabas North wind energy project in Quezon, and Alegria wind power project in Cebu.

These projects are targeted for completion in December 2028 and represent the company’s next phase of development toward its 1-GW goal.

Separately, Alternergy disclosed that the target commercial operations of its 128-MW Tanay wind project in Rizal and 64-MW Alabat wind project in Quezon have been moved to next year due to permitting challenges.

Once operational, the 24 turbines from these projects are expected to generate significant revenue for the company.

“The nearly 200 megawatts of additional capacity coming online represent a significant step forward in the corporation’s financial performance,” the company said.

Alternergy is a renewable energy pioneer with a portfolio spanning wind, run-of-river hydro, solar farms, commercial rooftops, battery storage, and offshore wind projects. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera