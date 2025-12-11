FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) is set to resume its Manila-Saipan service by March as part of its efforts to expand connectivity across the Pacific Islands.

“PAL is dedicated to expanding its global presence to meet the evolving needs of the market, across both passenger and cargo segments, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to delivering service excellence,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said in a media release on Thursday.

The flag carrier will operate the route twice weekly, with departures from Manila every Wednesday and Sunday and return flights on Mondays and Thursdays.

Saipan, a US territory, will mark PAL’s seventh destination in the United States, alongside Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Guam, and Honolulu.

The Manila-Saipan route will complement PAL’s existing Pacific network, which currently includes flights to Guam, Honolulu, and services to Palau via Cebu. PAL first launched seasonal Manila-Saipan flights in 2016.

The airline is also scheduled to receive its Airbus A350-1000 by December or January.

The aircraft will be deployed on flights to New York as PAL continues to modernize its fleet and expand its US network.

Older aircraft are being refurbished under the carrier’s fleet modernization plan.

Financially, PAL Holdings, Inc., the operator of PAL, reported a 33.58% increase in attributable net income to P9.03 billion from P6.76 billion a year ago, supported by higher passenger revenues of P116.56 billion, up from P115.66 billion.

Cargo and ancillary revenues contributed P6.71 billion and P12.67 billion, respectively.

Total revenues for the nine-month period rose 2.68% to P136.01 billion from P132.45 billion, while gross expenses increased 3.96% to P124.85 billion from P120.09 billion.

At the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, shares in PAL Holdings closed unchanged at P3.80 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose