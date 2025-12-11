LUZON International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) has partnered with travel and leisure platform Klook to establish its first lounge in the Philippines at Clark International Airport.

“The newly launched Klook Kiosk and Lounge play a valuable role in supporting [our] goal, providing travelers with a welcoming space that enhances their overall journey through Clark International Airport,” LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said in a media release on Thursday.

Klook Philippines said the partnership with LIPAD, the operator of Clark International Airport, aims to boost tourism in Clark and the wider Central Luzon region.

The Klook Kiosk and Lounge will provide travelers with a convenient space to manage bookings and access pre-flight assistance.

“We are very happy to be opening Klook’s fourth airport lounge globally, and first lounge locally at the Clark International Airport in partnership with LIPAD. With our growing user base in the Philippines and the increasing number of passengers flying from Clark, we at Klook are always looking for ways to provide travelers with access to unmatched experiences for their trips,” Klook Philippines General Manager Michelle Ho said.

LIPAD is a consortium composed of Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Philippine Airport Ground Support Services, Inc., and Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airports International.

For 2025, LIPAD has lowered its passenger volume projection to 3 million, down from an earlier estimate of 3.2 million, following the government’s postponement of the full transfer of turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose