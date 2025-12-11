THE MAKATI BUSINESS CLUB (MBC) announced on Wednesday the passing of Cesar “CAB” L. Buenaventura, the first Filipino chief executive officer and chairman of the Shell Group in the Philippines. He was 96.

MBC, where he served as a board member for 27 years, described Mr. Buenaventura as a respected business leader whose contributions helped shape the country’s corporate landscape.

Mr. Buenaventura led Shell’s Philippine operations and later served on the Monetary Board. He also sat on the boards of Concepcion Industrial Corp., DMCI Holdings, Inc., International Container Terminal Services, Inc., PetroEnergy Resources Corp., and Manila Water Company, Inc.

Semirara Mining and Power Corp., where he was one of the longest-serving directors, cited his “steady leadership and expertise” grounded in decades of work in engineering, energy, and national development.

“CAB was known for his clarity of thought, principled leadership, and deep patriotism,” Semirara Mining said in a statement.

MBC extended its condolences to his family and friends, noting that its chairman, Edgar O. Chua, counted Mr. Buenaventura as a mentor. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera