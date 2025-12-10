THE PHILIPPINES has secured 120 gigawatts (GW) worth of committed and indicative renewable energy (RE) projects in the pipeline, boosting the country’s future energy supply, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

“This level of investor interest is unprecedented, and we would like to thank you all for that. However, interest alone does not build power plants; execution does,” Energy Undersecretary Mylene C. Capongcol said in her speech during the 2025 Energy Security Forum on Tuesday.

To turn the pipeline of projects into operational power plants, Ms. Capongcol said the government must ensure the availability of key development requirements such as ports, transmission grids, logistics, financing and supply chains.

“These are the backbone investments that determine whether our energy transition will be fast, reliable and crisis-resilient or delayed and vulnerable,” she said.

She added that investors can continue exploring opportunities in the Philippines amid its “clear policy framework, expanding grid interconnection, improving logistics infrastructure and a growing pipeline of bankable projects.”

“What we seek are strategic investments that strengthen system resilience, accelerate project execution and anchor long-term energy security for our people,” she said.

Power and energy projects account for 58.74%, or about P479.78 billion, of approved investments this year, based on data from the Board of Investments.

“Our direction is clear. We will continue to work closely with the private sector and our partner agencies in the national government and local government units to ensure that these approved investments will ripen into beneficial and tangible energy infrastructure for our people,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in a statement.

The DoE said the large-scale developments are expected to significantly boost clean energy capacity, enhance grid stability and improve connectivity nationwide.

Ms. Garin added that hydropower and offshore wind will play a critical role in medium- and long-term energy planning as they support the country’s renewable energy targets.

The Philippine Energy Plan aims to raise the renewable energy share in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2050.

“The DoE reaffirmed its commitment to provide strong policy direction, transparent regulatory frameworks and close coordination with other agencies to sustain the current investment wave and translate it into stable, affordable and cleaner energy for all Filipinos,” the agency said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera