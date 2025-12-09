THE Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), the accredited professional organization of certified public accountants (CPAs), has conferred Honorary Life Member status on SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) Chairman Emeritus Jose T. Sio for his contributions to the accountancy profession.

In a press release on Monday, SM Investments said PICPA cited Mr. Sio’s “outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions to the advancement of the profession” as well as his active involvement in various accounting and professional organizations.

Mr. Sio received the Accountancy Centenary Award of Excellence in 2023 and the Parangal San Mateo in 2022, the highest honor given to an accounting professional.

“Accountancy plays a significant role in the growth and integrity of many Philippine businesses, helping build the trust and confidence of company stockholders,” Mr. Sio said. “I am privileged to be part of organizations, like the SM group, that view the field as a crucial part of the company’s growth journey.”

Mr. Sio served as SMIC’s chief executive officer in 1990 and became chairman of the board in 2017. Beyond his role at SMIC, he also sits as a director at China Banking Corp., Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp., and NLEX Corp. He is a board adviser at BDO Unibank, Inc. and chairman and president of SM Foundation, Inc.

He is also a trustee at Far Eastern University, Inc. and Asia Pacific College. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz