CAPITOL UNIVERSITY Medical Center, one of the largest private medical facilities in Mindanao, has partnered with power producer First Gen Corp. to use renewable energy (RE) to power its facilities.

In a statement over the weekend, First Gen said it would supply 900 kilowatts of geothermal power to support the electricity requirements of the 200-bed hospital, including its Kidney Institute and other specialty care units.

The RE supply will be sourced from the Mt. Apo Geothermal Plant in Cotabato, which is owned and operated by First Gen’s subsidiary Energy Development Corp.

“We are pleased to be the first medical center in Mindanao to be powered directly by geothermal energy that is also harnessed from Mindanao. We look forward to reaping the benefits of using renewable energy not just for helping the environment, but for doing our part to improve the health and well-being of Kagayanons,” Capitol University Medical Center President Rosalinda R. Deleste said.

The partnership is made possible through the Green Energy Option Program, which allows eligible power users with an average peak demand of at least 100 kilowatts to source renewable energy directly.

“Geothermal energy is ideal for hospitals, industries and other businesses that need reliable RE supply,” First Gen Chief Customer Engagement Officer Carlo L. Vega said.

First Gen currently holds more than 1,700 megawatts (MW) of RE capacity across over 22 geothermal, wind, solar and hydropower facilities.

Aside from the Mt. Apo geothermal plant, the company also owns and operates a 1.6-MW run-of-river mini-hydro facility in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon that uses water flowing from the Agusan River.

First Gen is also set to roll out two additional hydropower projects: the 32-MW Bubunawan Hydro project in Libong, Bukidnon and the 40-MW San Isidro Hydroelectric Power Project in Cagayan de Oro.

In total, First Gen has an installed capacity of 3,696 MW across natural gas, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar technologies. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera