PHILIPPINE AIRLINES (PAL) is set to mount direct flights between Manila and Palau (Koror) by March next year, the flag carrier said on Thursday.

“Creating flights to this Pacific island will stimulate tourism travel among beach lovers and the diving community,” PAL President Richard Nuttall said in a media release.

Starting March 29, 2026, PAL will offer the Manila-Palau service twice weekly, it said, adding that the new route will further boost the flag carrier’s presence in the Pacific region.

PAL will use its modern 199-seater dual-class Airbus A321ceo with flights departing Manila every Wednesday and Sunday while return flights will leave Palau on Mondays and Thursdays.

Koror serves as Palau’s gateway and is one of the largest cities and the commercial center in Palau.

“The destination boasts vibrant dive sites, crystal-clear lagoons, and thriving coral reefs. Its proximity and ease of access position Palau as an attractive addition to PAL’s network, reinforcing its commitment to expanding routes that deliver unique experiences and drive tourism growth,” it said.

PAL also said its new service complements its existing daily service to Guam which further enhances its network.

PAL Holdings, Inc., the operator of PAL, said its attributable net income climbed 33.58% to P9.03 billion from P6.76 billion a year ago, supported by higher passenger revenues of P116.56 billion, up from P115.66 billion.

Cargo and ancillary revenues contributed P6.71 billion and P12.67 billion, respectively. Total revenues for the nine-month period increased 2.68% to P136.01 billion from P132.45 billion, while gross expenses rose 3.96% to P124.85 billion from P120.09 billion.

At the local bourse, shares in PAL closed five centavos, or 1.32% lower at P3.75 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose