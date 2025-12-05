APRIO, a US-based advisory and accounting firm, is targeting an increase in its Philippine workforce to 750 employees by 2030, part of its strategy to support its growing global client base.

“We anticipate that the Philippines as a country will be north of 750 people by 2030, that is our goal,” Dave Kothari, global solutions delivery leader and partner at Aprio, told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of its Makati office on Thursday.

Aprio’s second Philippine branch is located on the fourth floor of KMC One Ayala Mall.

“By investing in our local office, we are not just extending capacity, but we are strengthening collaboration and positioning Aprio to lead the next era of global transformation for our clients,” Mr. Kothari said.

Aprio first established operations in the Philippines in 2022, opening its inaugural office in Clark Global City, Pampanga.

The company currently employs 400 professionals in the country.

Its Philippine teams deliver support across tax, advisory, assurance, wealth management, and business operations, while also focusing on analytics, technology adoption, compliance modernization, and workflow optimization. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz