THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an advisory warning against Quantum Trust, which it said is soliciting investments through a scheme claiming to offer high returns from a purported “state-funded project.”

In an advisory, the regulator said Quantum Trust is promoting the alleged project through a phishing website designed to resemble a legitimate news outlet.

“The Commission has observed a rampant rise in the use of fabricated endorsements involving celebrities, public figures, high-ranking government officials, and reputable institutions to mislead the public and create an illusion of legitimacy,” the SEC said.

The scheme reportedly runs advertisements instructing individuals to “join” and promises up to P180,000 weekly passive income for a minimum investment of P19,800, using pressure tactics such as “limited slots.”

The commission said such arrangements constitute an investment contract, which under the Securities Regulation Code (SRC) must be registered and authorized by the SEC.

The SRC defines an investment contract as a type of security arising when funds are invested in a common enterprise with the expectation of profits primarily from the efforts of others.

“Per SEC records, QUANTUM TRUST is not authorized to solicit investments and has no secondary license to offer securities to the public. Any person acting as agents, salesmen, or promoters of unauthorized investment schemes may be held administratively, civilly, and criminally liable,” the SEC said.

The SEC-provided link was unavailable, and Quantum Trust’s other contact information is not publicly available. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno