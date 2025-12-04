FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it has received the first of its five Airbus A320 aircraft, which is expected to support the airline’s domestic network expansion.

“By expanding our A320 fleet, we are providing travelers with more reliable, convenient, and comfortable options,” PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent L. Ang said in a media release on Wednesday.

The airline plans to add another aircraft by yearend, while it is set to receive three more Airbus A320s by 2026, PAL said.

Each of the new aircraft can carry 180 passengers, enabling the airline to increase flight frequency and provide seamless connections to major hubs and other regional destinations, it added.

“Right-sizing our fleet enables PAL to maintain and improve our On-Time Performance scores, ensuring we continue to operate with the highest standards of reliability, safety, and efficiency,” Mr. Ang said.

The Airbus A320s are part of PAL’s fleet enhancement initiatives, which also include modernization of long-haul routes with Airbus A350-1000s and upgrades to other narrow-body aircraft.

The airline is also planning to acquire new A320neo (new engine option) aircraft, describing these investments as strategic measures to improve operational reliability and enhance the passenger in-flight experience.

In addition, PAL has increased flight frequencies to key domestic routes, including Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato, Legazpi (Daraga), Dumaguete, and Tacloban, ahead of the peak holiday season.

With the addition of the new Airbus A320, the airline’s total fleet now stands at 80 aircraft, including 16 A320s deployed across key domestic routes.

PAL previously said it expects to receive its first Airbus A350-1000 by December or January, while continuing refurbishment of older aircraft under its fleet modernization and growth plans.

In May, the airline also announced plans to take delivery of nine Airbus A350-1000s and 13 A321neo aircraft, which will be deployed on nonstop flights to North America and other international destinations. — Ashley Erika O. Jose