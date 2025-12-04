MEGAWORLD Lifestyle Malls, the retail and commercial arm of listed developer Megaworld Corp., has renewed its partnership with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to host voting precincts in its malls for upcoming national and local elections.

In a statement on Wednesday, Megaworld said Eastwood City and Broadway Centrum in Quezon City, as well as Festive Walk Iloilo in the Visayas, will serve as official voting sites for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Nov. 2, 2026, and for the 2028 national elections.

Its Lucky Chinatown mall in Manila will also serve as a registration site under Comelec’s Register Anywhere Program.

“Through this initiative, Comelec and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls sought to provide voters with secure, convenient, and well-managed spaces that uphold the respect, order, and dignity expected of the electoral process,” the developer said.

In August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12232, which moved the BSKE elections initially scheduled for December to the first Monday of November 2026. Subsequent BSKE elections will be held every four years.

About 42 Megaworld malls served as voting centers during the midterm elections in May. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz