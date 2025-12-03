By Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Reporter

THE NEW GENERATION of business leaders must be technology-savvy, values-driven, and possess integrity to help steer the country toward progress and prepare for future challenges, according to top executive recruiter Global Executive Solutions Group (GESG).

“They have to be technology-driven. That’s the skills side. Half of it consists of skills that can be learned. You can study; you can do it on the job. But leaders, in the next 20 years, have to uphold the same values,” GESG President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Silvestre N. Canilao said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

With the evolving industry landscape, he said today’s leaders should guide organizations through digital transformation while addressing sustainability pressures.

“If there’s a strong leader, he will bring about competition in that industry. And competitors will look at the company as a model, and they will start to innovate themselves,” Mr. Canilao said.

He added that strong corporate leadership is essential for national economic progress, as it fosters stability, growth, and job creation.

“Whenever there’s competition, there’ll be growth… If we are led by strong leaders, different industries will prosper, because strong leaders bring about positive effect… It affects the industry, and finally, it affects the economy,” he said.

While technical skills are crucial, the chief headhunter emphasized that the foundation of leadership lies in compassion, empathy, and integrity.

“What’s the secret? It’s really integrity. Of course, at any given time, there’s always [a need] for hard work. There has to be a positive attitude. But what will seal everything will be integrity,” he said.

Founded in 2005, GESG is a Philippine-based executive search firm specializing in recruitment across various industries, particularly fast-moving consumer goods, transportation, logistics, and supply chain management.

“Maybe the confidence, the trust was built over the last many years. But at the same time, we’ve delivered good candidates. We’ve filled up positions not only for the short term, but for the medium and long term,” Mr. Canilao said.

He noted that GESG’s two decades of experience are grounded in deep industry knowledge and long-term relationships. Beyond recruitment, the company takes time to understand various organizational aspects — from culture to career trajectories.

Unlike most headhunters, the firm goes beyond resumes, focusing on personality, motivation, and leadership chemistry, he said. It uses a five-point model to identify candidates who can deliver on clients’ visions and match leaders with companies aligned to their values and preferences.

The firm’s executive search process is guided by five key dimensions: culture fit, career path strategies, leadership style, financial stability, and work-life balance, he noted.

“There has to be enough chemistry. There has to be enough respect,” Mr. Canilao said. “Because at the end of the day, you will be successful if you believe in your leader. You will be successful if the leader believes in your capability and skill.”

Matching leaders with suitable organizations is never easy, as filling senior-level positions can take anywhere from three months to a year.

“At the end of the day, it is very important for us that the candidates that we placed… sustain, grow the business, and generate profitability. So then this company can expand, employ people, be competitive, and drive innovation,” Mr. Canilao said.

Looking ahead, he said industries such as infrastructure, financial technology, and e-commerce are expected to drive demand for top executive roles.