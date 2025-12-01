SINGAPORE-BASED LEVANTA Renewables Pte. Ltd. is joining Filipino-Swiss developer Triconti Windkraft Group to build the P8.7-billion Atimonan Wind Farm in Quezon province.

“Partnering with Triconti brings together their deep local knowledge and Levanta’s proven development track record across Southeast Asia,” Levanta Renewables Chief Executive Officer Pramod Singh said in a statement on Sunday.

The 1,539-hectare project is designed to generate 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity and is targeted to start commercial operations in 2028.

The facility secured a contract under the government’s green energy auction, allowing it to supply power for 20 years.

“By combining Triconti’s local expertise with Levanta’s disciplined development approach, we are well-positioned to deliver reliable clean power while engaging regulators, local governments, and host communities to ensure lasting value,” said Ravi Chandran, head of the Philippine task force for Levanta Renewables.

Levanta Renewables, backed by global investment firm Actis Rubyred (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., operates across the onshore wind and solar markets in the region. The company is also developing a P5-billion solar farm with battery storage in the Visayas that could generate 166 MW.

“Working with Levanta gives us the strength and expertise to deliver efficiently and ensure this wind farm brings lasting benefits to communities while advancing the country’s energy independence,” Triconti Windkraft Group President and Chief Executive Officer Lila M. Rosenberger said.

Triconti Windkraft Group, a Filipino-Swiss joint venture, has a pipeline of over 4 gigawatts of onshore and offshore wind projects nationwide. It is developing five onshore wind farms with up to 350 MW of combined capacity in Bulacan, Aklan, Quezon and Bohol. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera