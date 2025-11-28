AIRASIA MOVE has added VietJet Air flights to its platform through a partnership with GalaxyJoy, expanding access to low-cost fares and boosting connectivity for travelers in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia, the AirAsia group’s online travel agency said on Thursday.

The integration gives AirAsia MOVE’s 15 million monthly active users access to VietJet’s growing regional network, alongside exclusive promotions and bundled travel perks.

“We look forward to sharing VietJet Air’s extensive route network with MOVE’s users,” MOVE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nadia Omer said in a statement. “We hope travelers fully enjoy the benefits that both MOVE and GalaxyJoy will provide when they choose to book on our platform.”

AirAsia MOVE, the airline’s digital platform, said the collaboration would introduce travel offers and competitive fares, while supporting its broader push to enhance user experience by adding relevant airline ancillaries directly into the app.

GalaxyJoy develops and operates VietJet Air’s loyalty program, VietJet SkyJoy. The partnership marks a key step in expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia, CEO Hoa Lan Huong said.

Integrating VietJet’s flight inventory into the MOVE platform will give travelers across ASEAN easier access to VietJet’s route network, competitive fares and loyalty program benefits, she added.

AirAsia MOVE enables users to book flights, hotels and other travel services, and has integrated the inventories of about 70 airlines, including Etihad, Royal Brunei Airlines and Air Mauritius. The addition of VietJet strengthens its offerings in the highly competitive low-cost travel segment.

The expansion comes as AirAsia MOVE faces regulatory scrutiny in the Philippines. In June, it said it was preparing to implement a price cap on airfares sold on its platform to comply with Civil Aeronautics Board rules, following the Department of Transportation’s plan to file economic sabotage charges against the OTA over allegedly excessive pricing. — Ashley Erika O. Jose