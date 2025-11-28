INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is set to assume full operations of the North Pier at Batu Ampar Port in Indonesia by Dec. 1 through its unit Batu Ampar Container Terminal (BACT).

In a statement on Thursday, ICTSI said BACT, Interport Mandiri Utama and PT Batam Terminal Petikemas were designated as the sole operators of the North Pier, giving them full management rights and responsibilities. The move is part of Batu Ampar’s broader plan to transform itself into a modern, competitive international port.

“Starting Dec. 1, BACT and Batam Terminal Petikemas will officially operate as the single port operator of Batu Ampar Port’s North Pier, supporting Batu Ampar’s transformation into a modern and competitive international port,” BP Batam Port Management Director Benny Syahroni said.

The North Pier, a modern facility designed to handle high-volume cargo, has an annual capacity of 900,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It is equipped with five quay cranes, 12 rubber-tired gantry cranes and 10 electric terminal trucks, with the fleet set to expand to 25 units.

ICTSI said the single-operator model is expected to boost operational efficiency, shorten vessel turnaround time and enhance overall service reliability.

BACT Chief Executive Officer Hsin Kai Huang said the company is committed to developing a highly skilled local workforce aligned with ICTSI Group standards to support performance and operational excellence.

ICTSI got a 30-year contract in August with state-backed PT Batam Terminal Petikemas to develop and operate Batu Ampar Container Terminal under a 75/25 joint venture with Interport.

For the third quarter, ICTSI posted an attributable net income of $267.72 million, up 26.27% from a year earlier, driven by higher cargo volumes and improved port revenues. Total revenues for the three months ended September rose 20% to $827.74 million, even as gross expenses climbed 13% to $356.61 million.

Shares of ICTSI fell 1.8% or P10 to close at P546 each on the local bourse. — Ashley Erika O. Jose