PHINMA St. Jude College Dasmariñas Cavite is rolling out a slate of campus upgrades — including a computer lab, modern library and a mock hospital — as it accelerates its transition into the PHINMA Education Network.

The facilities are slated to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2026, the group said in an e-mailed statement.

The mock hospital will serve as a training hub for nursing and allied health students, providing a controlled environment for hands-on learning. The company said the new facilities aim to enhance learning outcomes and align the campus with PHINMA Education’s system-wide standards.

PHINMA Education is also building a seven-storey academic building that will boost student capacity by 6,000 starting in the 2027 school year. The expansion is part of a broader push to scale PHINMA’s footprint in fast-growing urban centers.

“This expansion aims to provide students with inspiring spaces designed to support their growth, learning and success throughout their college journey,” it said.

The upgrades follow PHINMA Education Holdings’ acquisition of PHINMA St. Jude in January, when it bought the school’s land and buildings and assumed P344 million in debt. The transaction marked the group’s entry into the Cavite education market, expanding its student base to 167,000 across the region.

The takeover stems from a P431.8-million share and asset deal announced in December. The agreement included a first closing involving the P85-million purchase of controlling shares of SJC Dasmariñas Cavite, Inc.

PHINMA St. Jude College Dasmariñas plans to introduce new courses in allied health, criminal justice, hospitality and business beginning in the 2026-2027 school year. These will complement its existing offerings in nursing, radiologic technology, education, computer science and accountancy.

Established in 1968, St. Jude College Dasmariñas Cavite is PHINMA Education’s 10th school in the Philippines and its 12th in Southeast Asia. The campus offers tertiary and graduate programs in fields such as psychology, hospitality management and computer science.

PHINMA Education operates as the education unit of PHINMA Corp., whose shares were last traded on Nov. 21, unchanged at P16.38. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno