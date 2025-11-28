LISTED developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI) said it aims to complete The Hammond, its latest housing development in Antipolo, Rizal by next year.

The 1.6-hectare project in the village of Hinapao features 143 two-storey townhomes. HTI completed a 13.6-hectare property acquisition from National Steel Corp. earlier this year for the development.

Units are priced competitively, with financing options available through the Pag-IBIG Fund, HTI said in a statement.

HTI will use cast-in-place concrete to ensure quality construction within shorter timelines. Since its launch, about 40% of The Hammond’s units have been sold, reflecting strong demand for well-located, affordable housing near Metro Manila.

“This balance appeals to homebuyers looking to escape the city rush without sacrificing connectivity,” the developer said. HTI primarily builds horizontal and vertical residential projects in Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite.

Last year, HTI posted a 51% net income gain to P365 million, with revenues up 39% to P1.4 billion. Its shares closed at P1.06, down 0.93%. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz