SPANISH renewable energy developer Acciona Energía is moving to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia with more than two gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) projects, including wind and solar farms in the Philippines.

The company has reorganized its regional partnerships to focus on key markets, with the Philippines now at the center of its expansion plans, it said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

Among the upcoming projects are the 101-megawatt (MW) Kalayaan 2 wind farm in Laguna province and the 180-MW Daanbantayan solar plant in Cebu.

Both got 20-year power supply contracts under the government’s recent green energy auction, giving investors long-term revenue visibility. The projects are valued at P10.85 billion and P7.5 billion, respectively, and are expected to begin operations next year.

“The award gives long-term certainty for the energy these projects will produce, supporting the Philippines in reaching its renewable energy targets while delivering clean, reliable power to consumers,” Acciona said.

In August, Acciona and its partner The Blue Circle reorganized their Southeast Asian operations. Acciona will focus on the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, while The Blue Circle will operate independently in Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Cambodia.

Acciona has been active in the Philippines since 2016, mainly through its water and infrastructure divisions, delivering projects such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and the Putatan II and Laguna Lake water treatment plants.

The company is a unit of Acciona S.A., which operates 15.1 GW of renewable energy across 24 countries. The Philippine projects form part of its broader strategy to strengthen its position in the region and tap into growing demand for renewable energy amid the country’s push for decarbonization. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera