DHL SUMMIT Solutions, Inc., has added 45 electric vehicles (EV) and prime movers to its fleet, strengthening last-mile delivery operations and advancing sustainability initiatives.

The rollout — 23 EVs and 22 prime movers — supports DHL Group’s global target to electrify about two-thirds of its first- and last-mile fleet by 2030 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Our collaboration reflects JG Summit’s commitment to building a logistics network that is both efficient and environmentally responsible,” Chief Resource Officer Alan Surposa said in a statement on Wednesday. “By investing in EVs and advanced technologies, we are helping shape a cleaner, smarter future for the Philippines.”

DHL Summit is a joint venture between JG Summit Holdings and DHL Supply Chain. Established in 2019, the company provides domestic transportation, logistics, warehousing and distribution services.

The new vehicles not only cut carbon emissions but also allow operations during cargo truck-van hours in major city centers, giving the company a strategic advantage, DHL said.

It is also expanding its digital capabilities through the Connected Control Tower Systems, which centralizes management, automates processes from order to delivery, and optimizes supply chain flows.

“This milestone reflects our strong partnership with JG Summit and our shared ambition to build a cleaner, more efficient transport network for the Philippines,” DHL Supply Chain Southeast Asia CEO Edwin Wong said in the statement. — Ashley Erika O. Jose