THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public against investing with Recson Land Ventures and Realty Development Corp., Dual Fuel Petroleum Corp. and Legends Petroleum, Inc., which it said are offering unregistered investment contracts promising high returns.

The regulator said the entities have been soliciting funds through co-ownership and investment schemes tied to gasoline stations, hostels and petroleum franchises. Promoters encouraged contributions of as much as P500,000 for gas station co-ownership and P30,000 per slot in hostels, promising passive income, profit sharing and other benefits.

“On their social media accounts, Dual Fuel and Legends Petroleum explained the co-ownership program along with the benefits and privileges included in each package,” the commission said.

“A review of their Facebook page shows that Recson Land Ventures and Realty Development Corp. is inviting the public to invest in and co-own a Recson Hostel with a minimum capital of P30,000 per slot/share, promising passive income over 30 years,” it added.

The SEC classified these arrangements as investment contracts, which under the Securities Regulation Code (SRC) require registration and authorization. The entities lack the licenses to solicit investments, it said.

Dual Fuel’s CEO, in particular, has not been registered as an associated person, compliance officer, salesman or certified investment solicitor under any authorized securities entity, it pointed out.

Recson Land did not immediately reply to an e-mail and Facebook message seeking comment. Dual Fuel also did not reply to a message on its Facebook page, while Legends Petroleum’s contact was not publicly available. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno