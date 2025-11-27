DE LA SALLE-COLLEGE OF SAINT BENILDE will open a campus in Parañaque’s Aseana City to ease space constraints at its Manila campus, the school said on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art facility will rise on a 3,845-square-meter lot within the 204-hectare mixed-use development and will be named after Delfin J. Wenceslao, Jr., former president and chairman of listed developer D.M. Wenceslao & Associates, Inc., it said in a statement.

Designed by architect Ed Calma, the campus will feature multi-tiered lecture halls, classrooms, laboratories, workshops, sewing and weaving rooms and a theater. The building will also integrate wind turbines and solar panels in line with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, the school said.

Benilde Vice-President for Administration Michael Luis Fernando D. Tecson III said the campus would become a “living, breathing hub of creativity and connection,” with learning spaces interwoven with gardens, open-air lounges, collaborative zones and light-filled studios.

The Delfin J. Wenceslao, Jr. campus will house the School of Environment and Design, offering programs in architecture, interior and industrial design and fashion design and merchandising.

It will also host the School of Management and Information Technology’s Analytics, Computing, and Infotech division, covering courses in cybersecurity, game design and information systems.

Freshmen classes under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies and Business Administration majors in Business Intelligence and Analytics, and Business Solutions and Applications will also be based at the new facility. — B.M.D. Cruz