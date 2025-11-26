OLIVAREZ-LED Ovialand, Inc. (OLI) is expecting revenues to grow by 25% this year amid strong sales in its housing projects.

“We’re expecting about 25% revenue growth in 2025,” OLI President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pammy Olivares-Vital said on the sidelines of an event late Monday.

“As of today, we’re already at 20% growth; so, we’re expecting a little more until the year ends,” he added.

For 2026, OLI projects a 20% growth in revenues, Ms. Vital said, driven by sales in its 4.2-hectare housing project in Bulacan, Anara, which the company broke ground earlier this year.

Anara is the third joint venture project with Japanese firm Leben Co. Ltd., which specializes in condominium development, real estate leasing, and distribution.

“The project will bring Ovialand’s signature Premier Family Living experience — offering premium finishes, efficient precast construction, and the HousEasy service commitment — to this rapidly growing Central Luzon community,” OLI said in a statement.

Ms. Vital noted that the company has a “pessimistic but not fearful outlook” for next year, citing challenges such as a decline in public infrastructure spending that has slowed consumer spending.

“I think, where we are right now, it’s not going to be overnight for us to pick up again,” she said.

“I’m just expecting that people are going to be more cautious and meticulous with spending, especially for a big-ticket investment like a house. But we’re still targeting aggressive growth next year,” she added.

The company reported a 37% increase in its consolidated net income to P420 million in the first half, driven by demand for premium-affordable homes.

OLI also recorded a 20% rise in first-half revenues to P1.1 billion, led by strong sales in its Laguna and Bulacan projects. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz