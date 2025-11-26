AYALA CORP. has been recognized with the Most Innovative Treasury Award at the 2025 Corporate Treasurer Awards for financing deals that support both sustainability and business growth initiatives.

These include a $200-million yen-denominated term loan arranged with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), as well as a $100-million blended finance deal with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Canadian Climate and Nature Fund for the Private Sector in Asia (CANPA).

“At Ayala, we continue to improve the way we do business. These innovative financing deals drive our business forward sustainably so we can deliver greater value to our customers and shareholders,” Ayala Corp. Executive Director and Treasurer Estelito C. Biacora said in a statement.

The $200-million yen-denominated loan, signed on March 19, marked Ayala’s first foray into the Japanese debt market and forms part of the company’s strategy to diversify capital sources at competitive rates to support expansion.

Mizuho Bank and SMBC were appointed as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The company recently received an “A-” credit rating from the Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd., which analysts said enhances its access to Japanese debt markets and strengthens investor confidence.

In March, the company also secured a $100-million blended finance facility with ADB and CANPA, intended to fund projects with a dual focus on growth and sustainability.

Ayala’s award comes as the conglomerate reported a significant jump in profitability. For the third quarter, Ayala booked a 96.16% increase in attributable net income to P22.91 billion from P11.68 billion a year earlier.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in the company fell by P5.40, or 1.2%, to close at P443.20 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose