THE PRIVATE SECTOR has a responsibility to create opportunities, uphold integrity, and support stability amid political and economic risks, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Executive Committee Chairman Hans T. Sy said.

Mr. Sy, 70, was named Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) Management Person of the Year 2025, an award recognizing his leadership and contributions to national values and sustainable business practices.

“Like everyone here, I am affected by what is happening. It is painful to see our country suffer because of the faults of a few,” he said during the MAP Annual General Membership Meeting.

He said values and ESG+R — environmental stewardship, social inclusion, good governance, and resilience — guide decisions, especially following the recent corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

“The events of the past few weeks remind us why values and ESG+R matter. They also show how losing integrity — at a time when we are building climate resilience — can have serious consequences,” he said.

Mr. Sy added that the private sector must act decisively as the country faces external headwinds.

“We in the private sector have a responsibility to create value, opportunity, and stability. That duty does not disappear when times are difficult. This is when it matters most,” he said.

Recalling the legacy of his father, SM Group founder Henry Sy, Sr., he noted that the elder Sy invested in the Philippines despite the political unrest of the 1970s, which prompted many investors to move their capital abroad.

“We are making the same choice today. Despite the weak sentiment and perceived risks, the SM group continues to invest and believe in the Philippines,” he said.

He said the SM group’s values and sustainability framework have guided the company through political and economic challenges.

“The SM journey has not been linear. We have been tested by political unrest, economic challenges, and natural disasters,” he said.

The framework has also driven SM Prime to adopt environment-friendly practices across its properties, including rainwater tanks for stormwater management, smart fixtures and waterless urinals, typhoon-resilient roofs, and solar fields.

The company has reached 100-megawatt peak capacity in its solar rooftop projects.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sy said the SM group plans to invest in smart cities, modern infrastructure, sustainable communities, and green spaces.

The group is also targeting 16 National University (NU) campuses by 2027, covering 100,000 students.

“Originally, our capacity was only 8,000 students. Right now, we have to do 12,000 to 20,000 students per school,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

NU currently serves 83,000 students across 14 campuses. The group is expanding campuses in Fairview, Quezon City; Clark, Pampanga; and Mall of Asia, Pasay City, and plans to build new schools in Davao, Iloilo, and Urdaneta.

Mr. Sy also commented on the unfinished Emerald Bay Resort Project in Cebu, noting that China Banking Corp. has yet to find a buyer.

“The time is not good for selling anything right now. So, we’re holding it. Even with that in our asset portfolio, our financials are still very strong,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz