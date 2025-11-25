GLOBE TELECOM, INC. has partnered with AC Mobility Holdings, Inc. (ACMobility), the Ayala group’s mobility arm, to deploy hybrid electric vehicles (EVs) for its field sales service fleet by yearend, advancing the company’s target to shift its fleet to hybrid and fully electric vehicles by 2028.

“Hybrid EVs are not just more efficient to operate and maintain, they also allow us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint… This roadmap is a powerful example of how a strong business strategy can go hand in hand with environmental responsibility,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz said in a media release on Monday.

Globe will roll out 20 hybrid EVs by the end of 2025, the company said, noting that this move will help it achieve its goal of electrifying nearly 500 vehicles over the next three years.

“We are committed to enabling this transition with BYD vehicles, charging networks, and digital platforms that make sustainability practical, scalable, and accessible,” said AC Mobility Chief Executive Officer Jaime Alfonso Antonio Zobel de Ayala.

Globe said the initiative is expected to cut roughly five million kilograms of carbon emissions while generating at least P100 million in fuel savings. The program also aligns with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

Financing plays a key role in accelerating EV adoption, according to BPI Tokyo Century Rental Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).

“By making sustainable fleet options accessible and practical, we can help companies like Globe achieve their environmental goals while strengthening operational efficiency,” BPI Tokyo Century Rental President Satoshi Matsuo said.

Globe previously outlined its EV roadmap, targeting at least 20 hybrid EVs by 2025, 200 units by 2026, and 300 additional vehicles by 2028. The company plans to deploy the EVs nationwide alongside the rollout of charging infrastructure.

The initiative is part of Globe’s broader sustainability push as it works toward achieving its net-zero goal. The company has begun shifting over 3,000 cell sites and other low-energy facilities to renewable energy.

Globe said the gradual transition to renewables is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 5.5 million kilograms annually and supply 80 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year from renewable sources.

On the local bourse on Monday, Globe shares rose P7, or 0.44%, to close at P1,608 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose