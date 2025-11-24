GLOBE TELECOM, INC. reported 63.1 million mobile subscribers as of September, marking a 5% year-on-year increase driven by sustained customer engagement and wider 5G adoption across the country.

“Mobile will remain the backbone of our growth as we push forward with customer-focused innovations and inclusive services,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Raymond R. Cruz said in a media release on Sunday.

The company said the growth in mobile subscribers has helped drive record mobile data revenues, which reached P25.2 billion in the third quarter.

Data now accounts for 86% of total mobile service revenues.

Globe attributed the surge to its ongoing network investments, including the deployment of 1,375 new cell sites, upgrades to 8,699 mobile sites, and the rollout of 877 new 5G sites as of end-September.

“These targeted upgrades enabled Globe to broaden coverage, unlock higher throughput, and elevate overall customer experience, supporting the surge in mobile data monetization even as total traffic remained steady,” the company said.

Outdoor 5G coverage now spans 98.71% of Metro Manila and 98.31% of key cities in Visayas and Mindanao, positioning Globe to support the next wave of digital adoption — from streaming and e-commerce to cloud-based enterprise applications.

For the first nine months of the year, Globe reported an attributable net income of P17.69 billion, down 14% from P20.58 billion in the same period last year, while revenues fell to P131.59 billion from P134.74 billion.

Despite these declines, Globe said it is on track to achieve positive free cash flow by the end of 2025.

The company has also intensified connectivity efforts in Metro Manila, adding new cell towers and upgrading existing sites to enhance capacity and overall internet access in the country’s most densely populated city.

“Globe’s continued emphasis on data-driven connectivity underpins its broader commitment to national development, enabling access to digital tools, financial services, and online platforms at scale,” it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose