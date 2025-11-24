ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, INC. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group, said it has finished key upgrades at Bohol-Panglao (BPIA) and Laguindingan (LIA) International Airports, intended to improve operational reliability at the country’s sixth- and ninth-busiest airports.

“These improvements are important infrastructure upkeep that reflect our shared commitment with the government to make every AIC airport experience safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable for our travelers,” Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao said in a media release on Sunday.

The company assumed operations and maintenance of BPIA and LIA this year.

“We are ensuring that BPIA and LIA remain reliable gateways that connect communities, boost local economies, and strengthen our country’s aviation network,” Ms. Canilao added.

Aboitiz InfraCapital said the improvements included essential repairs to facilitate passenger access, assessments of uninterruptible power supply systems, and servicing of baggage carousels.

Additional preventive maintenance was carried out at BPIA for passenger boarding bridges and baggage weighing scales, reflecting the company’s efforts to modernize the airports.

“This initiative demonstrates how strong collaboration between the public and private sectors delivers better facilities and services faster, with direct benefits for travelers, airport staff, and host communities,” the company said.

AIC aims to increase BPIA’s annual capacity by 25%, from two million to 2.5 million passengers, within two years, under a P4.53-billion investment plan covering terminal expansion, modern aviation systems, and enhancements to airside and landside facilities. The company also targets boosting capacity to 3.9 million passengers annually by 2030.

The 30-year concession agreement for BPIA covers upgrades, expansion, and maintenance starting from the airport’s turnover in June.

For LIA, AIC announced last year that it would partner with Ireland-based daa International to implement upgrades and manage operations.

In addition to these regional airports, Aboitiz InfraCapital also manages Mactan-Cebu International Airport and has expressed interest in taking over operations and maintenance of other regional airports across the Philippines. — Ashley Erika O. Jose