By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

PHILIPPINE companies must strengthen their cybersecurity measures as rapid digitalization and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) increase their exposure to cyberattacks, according to information technology (IT) management provider ManageEngine.

“The cybersecurity posture still remains a challenge for a market like the Philippines, even though its push on digital transformation and AI is actually happening on a rapid scale,” ManageEngine Regional Vice-President Arun Kumar said in an interview with BusinessWorld on Wednesday.

Asked why many Philippine companies lack sufficient cybersecurity guardrails, Mr. Kumar said: “A lot of companies still haven’t gotten their foundations correct.”

He said that firms must take a cybersecurity-first approach to digital transformation to reduce vulnerability to attacks.

To ensure stronger cybersecurity foundations, companies should implement proper access management, conduct regular system vulnerability assessments, and increase employee awareness, he added.

Mr. Kumar cited the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report, which ranked the Philippines among the top 20 countries most impacted by malicious cyber activity in the first half of 2025.

Looking ahead, he warned that scammers are expected to increasingly use AI technologies to launch sophisticated attacks. “With AI, you do not need a big team. All these data analytics and information, which can even compromise the most sophisticated cybersecurity software, can all be done with ease,” he said.

He advised companies to also use AI-driven systems to combat AI-powered cyberattacks while reinforcing employee awareness programs.

According to American technology firm Cisco, about 85% of firms in the Philippines faced AI-related cyberattacks last year, but only 6% were considered “mature” enough to defend against such threats.

ManageEngine said it is optimistic about expanding its presence in the Philippine market, citing alignment of its end-to-end IT management solutions with local companies’ increasing investment in cybersecurity.

The company is banking on the country’s growing digital economy and data center market to drive demand for its AI-driven IT management products. Across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, ManageEngine has grown 25%-30% annually.

ManageEngine also plans to explore local partnerships and invest in talent development.

Its IT management solutions include unified service management, security information and event management, unified endpoint management and security, identity and access management, IT operations management and observability, advanced IT analytics, and low-code app development.